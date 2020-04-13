See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Six people were wounded in a shooting at a party in California early Saturday, even though the state is under a stay-at-home order to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex in Bakersfield just after midnight where a large party had taken place, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Investigators at the scene found 94 shell casings and three live rounds of ammunition, The Associated Press reported.

All six victims, including a juvenile female, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting suspects have been described as four men who were driving a white sedan. No arrests have been made, authorities said.