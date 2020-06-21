6 Staffers Working On Trump's Tulsa Rally Test Positive For COVID-19

At least six staffers working on President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, NBC News and CNN reported Saturday afternoon. The event, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people, begins Saturday night.

None of the infected staffers will be at the rally, nor will they come near attendees and elected officials, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN in a statement.

The six people were following quarantine procedures, Murtaugh said, adding that all rally attendees will undergo temperature checks before being allowed into Tulsa’s BOK Center and will be given face masks and hand sanitizer.