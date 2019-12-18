More Than 750 Historians Call For Donald Trump To Be Impeached

More than 750 respected historians have signed an open letter urging the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

“It is our considered judgment that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does,” the scholars wrote in the missive that the nonprofit advocacy group Protect Democracy posted on Medium on Monday.

Pulitzer Prize winners Ron Chernow, Jon Meacham and Taylor Branch are among the signatories, along with dozens of college professors and filmmakers.