Looks like good times are brewing for a beer-loving 93-year-old woman in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Olive Veronesi of Seminole was facing a serious problem: She is quarantining herself to avoid catching the coronavirus, but her beer supply was starting to run low.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” she told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA TV. Beer contains selenium, B vitamins, phosphorus, folate and niacin, as well as protein and fiber.

But desperate times require desperate solutions, which is why Veronesi had a relative photograph her sharing a heartfelt message to the world: “I need more beer!!”