A Gang Of Raccoons Crashed This Bride And Groom's Wedding Photos

Wedding crashers don’t get any cuter than this. Last month, bride and groom Sarah and Zach Levenberg were taking wedding photos in a woodsy section of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park when a gang of raccoons popped up for a quick photobomb. (The more traditional name for a group of raccoons is a “gaze” but who calls the vandals of the animal world that?)

Kathryn White Photography The raccoons make their entrance.

Wedding photographer Kathryn White was quick to snap the photos ― and just as quick to suggest the bride and groom move out of the way in case the animals were aggressive.

Kathryn White Photography They passed through quickly but wedding photographer Kathryn White said they seemed curious about what was going on.

Luckily, these furry city dwellers were chill. “We stepped away but they continued to come toward us slowly,” White told HuffPost. “They honestly just seemed super curious about what we were up to! I took some pictures as they walked behind my couple and continued down the path.”

Kathryn White Photography The raccoons make their exit.

Once they made their cameo, the adorable interlopers scampered away. “The couple and I had a good laugh after they walked away from us,” White said. “We decided it must be a good omen for their wedding day!” At the very least, it made for some pretty magical-looking wedding photos. As the bride joked on Instagram, “I’m one singing-bird-on-the-shoulder away from Disney Princess status.” Scroll down to see more of the photos.

