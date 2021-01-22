Donald Trump sycophant Sean Hannity predictably attacked President Joe Biden on his inauguration day.

The Fox News host called Biden’s speech “forgettable” and akin to that of a high school president’s acceptance speech “from a guy who was desperately craving a nap.” He dismissed Biden’s calls for unity as “hollow” and “total and complete BS” and said he spouted “worn-out, liberal socialist cliches.”

But that’s not what really ticked off supporters of the president. It was when Hannity called him “the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Biden.” (See the 25:00 mark).