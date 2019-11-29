A Virgin Train Broke Down For 7 Hours And It Was An Absolute Vision Of Hell

Passengers trapped for seven hours aboard a broken down Virgin train have described a “proper Lord of the Flies situation”, toilets overflowing with waste and people allegedly being told to “piss in the sinks”.

Warning: The remainder of this article contains images some readers may find distressing.

Staff attempts to placate customers stuck aboard the 7.30am Euston to Penrith with complimentary prosecco backfired and they began “kicking off”, one person on the train, who wished to remain anonymous, told HuffPost UK.

She added: “There’s a man claiming to have ADHD and threatening to hurt people if they don’t let him off the train.”

The train has now at last set off again – but, as the following pictures show, the damage had already been done.

One picture posted to social media showed the perilous state of the toilets, which had stopped working because damage to overhead wires left the carriages without power.