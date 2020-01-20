Aaron Carter Has Meltdown After Artist Accuses Him Of Ripping Off Work To Promote Clothing

Aaron Carter tore into a 25-year-old Berlin artist who accused the musician of helping himself one of his works to promote his clothing line.
“You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise,” German artist Jonas Jödicke tweeted at Carter on Friday. “I have not given you permission to do so. We artists have rights, too!”
The piece in question is called “Brotherhood” and features two lions touching foreheads. Carter posted the image without attribution — or compensation or permission — to promote his hoodies.
Carter blasted back after Jödicke’s complaint: “You should’ve taken it as a compliment dick.” The singer tweeted that a “fan of MINE sent this to me” — though that wouldn’t impact a possible copyright violation. But Carter claimed he had the the right to use the image because it was in the public domain. “Guess I’ll see you in small claims court FUCKERY,” he snapped.
In another tweet, Carter called Jödicke “absolutely immature” and said he should “stop trying to get clout of my name from a picture I posted. oh and fuck you and have a nice day.”
Carter later deleted the image of Jödicke’s art, but Jödicke said Carter went on to attack him in a YouTube livestream.
Some people on Twitter were stunned by Cart’s rude response to another artist, and asked the singer how he would feel if someone helped themselves to his music.
As for Jödicke, he thanked supporters on Twitter for having his back. He tweeted that he had been contacted by several lawyers and was considering his options.
Carter has appeared increasingly erratic over time. His brother, Nick Carter, obtained a restraining order against him last year because of his “increasingly alarming behavior” and threats.