Black Comedy Ends After Seven Years, But Fans Want More Of The Indigenous Show

After four captivating seasons across seven years, Black Comedy comes to an end on Wednesday night with its final episode.
The skit show that airs on ABC looks at comedy through the eyes of Indigenous Australians, and if Twitter is anything to go by, the program will be deeply missed.
The show’s writer and actor Nakkiah Lui told fans she was “so overwhelmed” that the series was coming to an end, encouraging people to tune in for that final episode.
Actor Tysan Towney said the program has given Indigenous talent an opportunity to launch their careers in the entertainment industry.
“When I got the call to do some guest work for Black Comedy, it was an easy yes with skits like Blak Force, ‘What’s this then...’ and the Koori GPS,” Towney told HuffPost Australia.
“It’s been a bedrock for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent launching careers and giving countless writers an opportunity to work. So it’s been a successful format for building talent.”
In a recent interview with National Indigenous Times, series writer Lui said what made the show special is that “it’s blackfella humour for everyone”.
“We have such a diverse mix of Aboriginal people … We have an all-Aboriginal writing team, all-Aboriginal directors, all-Aboriginal performers, and a lot of Aboriginal key creators,” said the proud Gamilaroi and Torres Strait Islander woman.
″[We wanted] create a show which enables other people to have a platform to bring laughter and joy to a community and to showcase different peoples’ perspectives,” she added.