Senator Mike Braun on Sunday tried to sow doubt about the presidential election results in an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week,’ but host George Stephanopoulos wasn’t having it.

Braun wouldn’t say whether he accepted that Joe Biden was president-elect, saying instead that the election process still needs to “play itself out.”

“I think that we’ve got a threshold coming on December 14,” Braun said, referring to the day Electoral College members are slated to formally cast their votes based on their states’ certified results.

California on Saturday certified its presidential election, officially giving Biden the Electoral College majority he needs to succeed Trump, The Associated Press reported. Biden declared victory on November 7 after virtually all major media networks projected him as the winner of the election.

Even so, Braun accused Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, of “reflexively” dismissing allegations of voter fraud in the state.

“I think that when you just say that there’s nothing there, you’re going to have half of the country uncertain about what just happened and disgruntled going into the future,” Braun said.

But Stephanopoulos pushed back against Braun’s claim that Raffensperger or any other election official was turning a blind eye to election issues. He reminded Braun that certification results have taken place across the country, including in Republican-led states such as Georgia and Arizona, where Biden won.

“There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forth by the president and his allies. Thirty-eight have been dismissed by judges,” Stephanopoulos said. “There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department. ... The attorney general came back and said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud. So the process has played out, hasn’t it? ... Why can’t you accept the results?”