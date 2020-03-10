'Absolute Rascal' Dog Breaks Every Rule, Makes His Own Way Through The Course

The rescue dog who won hearts last year with a rule-breaking run through an agility course at the Crufts dog show in England returned for an encore last week. And as footage from this year’s event shows, he’s still forging his own path:

The Carpathian-Mioritic mix also went viral at the 2018 show, but this year’s appearance was his last as he’s retiring from the event. Yet Kratu made the most of it. He was even up to his old tricks, like hiding in the tunnels, and at one point grabbed a pole and treated it like a favorite stick.

“Oh, excuse me,” one of the announcers said with a laugh. ”Now that’s definitely against the rules.”