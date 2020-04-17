Actor Brian Dennehy Dies At 81

Actor Brian Dennehy, who appeared in films like “Tommy Boy,” “Cocoon” and “First Blood,” has died at the age of 81. The actor’s daughter, Elizabeth Dennehy, announced her father’s passing Thursday on Twitter.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

Dennehy died at his home in New Haven, Connecticut, of natural causes. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Dennehy served in the Marines from 1959 to 1963 before attending Columbia University on a football scholarship, according to Variety. He studied history as an undergraduate and subsequently earned his MFA in dramatic arts from Yale.

Dennehy broke out as an actor in 1982 when he starred with Sylvester Stallone in “First Blood.” That led to roles in many other films including “Cocoon,” “Romeo + Juliet” and “F/X.” However, he is likely best known to movie fans for his role as Chris Farley’s father, Big Tom, in 1997′s “Tommy Boy.” Dennehy won Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for playing Willy Loman in “Death Of A Salesman” and Tyrone in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Arnott; daughters Elizabeth, Kathleen and Deirdre; and seven grandchildren.