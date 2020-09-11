Home And Away's Ada Nicodemou Shares Her Take On JLo's Iconic Grammys Dress.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The weekend is almost here and ‘Home and Away’ actress Ada Nicodemou knows what it’s about, serving up some fashion inspiration perfect for a socially distanced outing or a glam stay-at-home TikTok video.

On Friday the 43-year-old shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous bright green dress, taking inspiration from Jennifer Lopez’s iconic plunging Grammys gown.

“Loving this classic @versace print 🌴inspired by one of my favourite girls @jlo,” Ada captioned her social media image.

The actress, well known for playing Leah Patterson-Baker on the Channel 7 soap, teamed her floral frock with a pair of gold heels and some matching earrings.

The original J-Lo dress made front pages the world over after she wore the $15,000 navel-flashing, green chiffon gown to the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2000.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammys in an iconic Versace dress

Speaking about the dress in 2018, Donatella Versace told the Canadian Press: “It was an unexpected success. The next day Jennifer was all over the place with people talking about her in that dress. It was one of those moments like Gianni had with Elizabeth Hurley and the safety-pin dress.”

This year Jennifer paid tribute to the dress on the runway of Versace’s Spring 2020 show at Milan Fashion Week and created yet another fashion moment.