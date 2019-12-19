Adam Driver recently walked out of an interview on NPR’s talk show “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross — and the show isn’t sure why. Sources including “Fresh Air” Executive Producer Danny Miller have confirmed to The Daily Beast (which first reported the story) and Variety that the 36-year-old actor left mid-interview as a clip from his Netflix film “Marriage Story” played. Many speculate that the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” star left due to his discomfort with hearing or watching himself act, an issue Driver has described publicly in the past, including during a “Fresh Air” interview in 2015. HuffPost reached out to NPR and Driver’s representatives for comment.

According to The Daily Beast and Variety, Driver was taping his part of the interview in NPR’s New York studio as Gross conducted the interview from the program’s main studio in Philadelphia. “We don’t really understand why he left,” Miller said in a statement to both outlets. Miller told Variety that the show offered Driver a workaround that would allow him to avoid listening to himself on film during the interview. “We knew from our previous interview with Adam Driver that he does not enjoy listening back to clips of his movies (that isn’t unusual, a lot of actors feel that way). So Terry invited him to take off his headphones while we played back the 20-second clip,” Miller told Variety. “But this time around, after the clip concluded we were informed by our engineer in NY that he had walked out of the studio, and then left the building.” When the Daily Beast article hit Twitter on Tuesday, the story quickly went viral. Many users defended Driver’s actions.

Y'all need to leave Adam Driver alone. He experienced some mental discomfort during an interview and removed himself from the situation. He took care of himself in that moment. He didn't insult or offend or hurt anyone. We shouldn't stigmatize mental health like this. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 17, 2019

I love Terry Gross. That said, asking someone if they're comfortable with something, having them say no thank you, and then doing it anyway is kind of the definition of violation. It's also not the hugest deal in the world for anyone. Adam Driver was uncomfortable so he left. — Roth Cornet (@RothCornet) December 17, 2019

I don’t know if this makes sense to non-actor folk, but we really do experience incredible anxiety watching ourselves on film. Singing is even more personal. I completely get this. https://t.co/gc517zgCpg — Tim Nicolai (@tim_nicolai) December 17, 2019

As someone who has been procrastinating transcribing an interview all morning because I hate the sound of my own voice... I feel very seen. https://t.co/Zk1MASS2sa — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) December 17, 2019