Adam Sandler And Cole Sprouse Finally Had A ‘Big Daddy’ Reunion After 2 Decades

Cole Sprouse made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Adam Sandler ’s latest film on Wednesday and the two actors had a 20-year reunion, posing for a photo alongside Sandler’s wife, Jackie, David Spade and musician King Princess.

Joshua Blanchard via Getty Images David Spade, King Princess, Jackie Sandler, Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Uncut Gems" on Wednesday.

The last time the “Riverdale” and “Murder Mystery” stars were seen in public together was 20 years ago, while promoting the 1999 film “Big Daddy” with Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan.

Jim Smeal via Getty Images Adam Sandler, Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse at the Avco Cinema in Westwood, California, in 1999.

At the time of the premiere, Sandler was 33 and the Sprouse twins (who shared the role of Julian “Frankenstein” McGrath in the movie) were just 6.

Ronald Siemoneit via Getty Images Getty didn't know which twin is on the left, and we don't either.

It’s unclear if that’s Cole or Dylan Sprouse in the photo above (Getty labeled the photo “Cole or Dylan Sprouse”), but an MTV interview with the brothers in 1999 sheds some light on how indistinguishable they appeared at the time.

In fact, the boys looked so much alike that neither one knew who had appeared in more scenes in “Big Daddy” (though Dylan seems to think he did).

During the very cute video, the brothers talk about working on their very first film and their different opinions on coffee. They also beguiled those interviewing them with a few armpit farts.

At the end of the video, an interviewer sarcastically tells them, “Good luck with your careers, guys” as Dylan Sprouse continues to make sweet, sweet pit toots.

Little did that interviewer know the pair would go on to become two of Disney’s biggest stars (and we’re sure they totally learned how to wipe their own asses).