The most unexpected celebrity pairing since Jessie J coupled up with Channing Tatum has seen Adele linked to Skepta.
The Hello singer has reportedly gone on a series of dates with the grime artist, following her split from Simon Konecki – and fans are going wild for the unlikely romance.
The Sun has suggested the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent months, following the breakdown of their respective relationships.
The paper quoted an unnamed source who claimed the musicians – who both hail from Tottenham – have “a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection”.
And while precisely no-one saw it coming, their potential romance very much has the seal of approval on Twitter...
Neither Adele or Skepta have yet spoken about the rumours, and given Adele rarely talks about her love life out of the context of a song, it’s unlikely she’ll do so any time soon.
However, HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both her and Skepta just in case.
Skepta has spoken of his friendship with Adele in the past, telling ES Magazine in 2016: “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”
Adele announced in April that she was separating from husband Simon, filing divorce papers earlier this month.
The couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012.
It was thought they tied the knot in a secret back in 2016, but reports have since claimed they only married 11 months before they announced their split.
Skepta has previously been linked to Naomi Campbell, and has since welcomed a daughter, River, with another woman.