Adele Pays Tribute To Beyoncé As She Shares Photo Of Her Watching New Visual Album: 'Thank You Queen'

Adele has paid tribute to “Queen” Beyoncé as she celebrated the release of the star’s new visual album, Black Is King. The Hello singer is one of Beyoncé’s biggest fans and shared a photo of herself watching the Disney+ film on Saturday. Adele, who has been more active on social media in recent months, was seen posing in front of her TV, which was paused on a moment from the Already video.

She was also sporting a top that looked to be made from the same print Beyoncé and her dancers were wearing in the film. Posting on Instagram, Adele wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.” Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams commented on the photo demanding the pair “dropped the collab”, while Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw quoted RuPaul’s Drag Race, writing: “Two Queens stand before me.” Black Is King – which was released on Disney+ on Friday – was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé and is based on the music of her album The Lion King: The Gift. The soundtrack was released last year in conjunction with the re-make of the animated Disney classic, in which she voiced Nala.

With the visual album, Beyoncé said she had wanted “to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy”.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Adele and Beyoncé pictured in 2013