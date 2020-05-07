Adele Celebrates 32nd Birthday By Praising Coronavirus Worker ‘Angels’

Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday Tuesday with a heartfelt message of thanks to the people who are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” the British singer-songwriter captioned a new photo of herself she shared to Instagram.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!” she wrote, calling them “truly our angels.” Adele, who officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki last year, hinted that she was already done with this year, adding, “2020 okay bye thanks x.” The music artist last posted a picture of herself to Instagram in December:

Given the pandemic, Adele’s latest birthday snap was distinctly more low-key than the ones she has previously shared on her big day. When she turned 27 in 2015, she transformed herself into George Michael:

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaithpic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2015

Two years later, she underwent this makeover:

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x pic.twitter.com/j15vjkMcye — Adele (@Adele) May 5, 2017