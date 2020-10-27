Adele Faces Backlash Over Saturday Night Live Sketch About African Sex Tourism

Adele has been called out over one of the sketches that appeared in the episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ she guest hosted over the weekend.

Adele presented SNL for the first time on Saturday, and took part in a skit with regulars Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner, which saw them playing three middle-aged women who had come to Africa after divorcing their husbands.

The four-minute sketch – billed as a “message from the tourism board of Africa” – saw the characters speaking about African men they had encountered using sexual innuendo, referring to “tribesmen” and “massive bamboo”.

While they spoke, shirtless Black actors were seen walking in the background on the arm of white women and, in one instance, carrying a white woman on their shoulders.