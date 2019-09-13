Adele officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki on Thursday, several months after they separated. They married more than two years ago after several years as a couple.

Court documents filed by the 31-year-old singer in Los Angeles confirmed the split, TMZ and E! News reported.

The Grammy winner met Konecki, a charity executive, in 2011 and the two secretly married more than two years ago. They welcomed their son Angelo in 2012.

Speaking out after the separation was previously confirmed, a representative for Adele said: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

A source previously told E! News the two had split due to a “shift in lifestyles” prompted by Adele’s busy schedule as she rose in fame, which prompted them to grow apart.

Adele acknowledged the separation publicly for the first time in May by posting a meme, to the delight of her followers: