Adele has shared a string of throwback photos to commemorate her good friend Nicole Richie’s birthday, including a video that had us laughing out loud.

Now, we have to be honest and say we had no idea that Adele and Nicole were actually chummy like that, but it turns out they’re actually very close, and we’re very much here for it.

On Saturday night, the Grammy-winning star posted a series of snaps of herself and Nicole out and about, as well as spending time together at home.

Our personal favourite, though, is a clip of the Simple Life star crouching on the floor of a kitchen to scare Adele when she walked into the room.

No, not exactly the most mature of jokes, but we can’t deny the fact we laughed anyway, particularly when it got to the Someone Like You singer’s reaction...