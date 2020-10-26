Single Adele Breaks Into Song As Worst Bachelor Contestant Ever In SNL Sketch

Adele might have Grammys galore, but she didn’t get the final rose on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ parody of “The Bachelor.”

While the singer chose hosting duties instead of performing as the musical guest (“My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both,” she explained in the opening monologue), she wasn’t about to let those vocal chops go completely to waste.

The newly single Adele took center stage as a lovelorn contestant in the spoof of the ABC reality dating series, breaking into a sampling of her greatest hits ― “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Hello,” “When We Were Young” ― as she vied for the attention of a predictably underwhelming bachelor.

“Hi, I’m Adele Adkins. I’m 32. You may know me from being the singer Adele. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life,” she said at the top of the sketch, before referencing her three bestselling albums. “First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21, and then even more famously at 25.”

“But I have a really good feeling about Ben K,” she continued. “It’s only night one, but I can already tell he’s going to be the next love of my life.”