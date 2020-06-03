Adele Urges George Floyd Protestors Not To Get ‘Disheartened, Hijacked Or Manipulated’

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Adele

Sharing a picture of George on Instagram, Adele called for the movement against police violence not to get “disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now”. “George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” she wrote. “Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. “So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!”

She continued: “It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. “I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice.” The US has been home to the worst clashes, with demonstrators battling police in cities across the country. Looting has broken out while curfews have been imposed in a bid to quell the trouble. British star John Boyega said he does not want to “work in fear” when he is in the US as he addressed the unrest.