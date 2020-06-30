Adele got fans talking over the weekend with a rare photo from her home in LA, but a lot of people are only now noticing one particular design feature, which pays homage to her North London hometown. On Saturday night, Adele shared some pictures of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen re-watching her iconic Glastonbury set and trying on her outfit from the 2016 performance, remarking that she was “five ciders in” as she enjoyed her nostalgia trip.

However, upon closer inspection, many fans eyes were drawn to the window of her California home, more specifically what appeared to be the tube stop for her old stomping ground, Tottenham Hale. “You reckon that’s a custom-made Tottenham Hale sign in her back garden?” one asked. “London gal forever.” Another replied that she “noticed that last night”, joking: “I must have been very tired cus I was like, ’oh she’s in London, and lives really near the tube.” Others also pointed out the nod to Tottenham on Twitter, praising the singer for keeping such a unique reminder of her roots in her LA house...

