After Criticism, Ellen DeGeneres Expands Thoughts On Black Lives Matter

Ellen DeGeneres urged “justice for all” as she responded to nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality in an emotional video posted to her social media platforms this week. Her latest message, however, came days after she deleted a heavily criticized tweet related to the same issue. “I have always wanted to be the voice for people who feel like they don’t have a voice, because I know what that feels like,” DeGeneres said in the clip, viewable below. “I’m just so sorry that it’s come to this. I really don’t know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way, way too long.”

The talk show host didn’t mention George Floyd by name in the video. Still, she indirectly referenced the Minnesota security guard, who died last week after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. “People have gotten away with murder,” she said. “That’s what is happening. So we’ve gotta see fairness and we’ve gotta see justice for all, because right now, this is not a fair world. Not at all.” “We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair,” she continued. “If you don’t understand this, then you have never felt like you weren’t heard or you weren’t equal. But if you’ve ever felt that, magnify it and see what’s happening.” DeGeneres’ video comes just days after she faced a barrage of criticism for a similarly worded tweet. “Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad,” she wrote, according to Insider. “People of colour in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and love.” The tweet, which has since been deleted, didn’t go over well among her followers.

1) it’s black people 2) it’s not love if you just mean “sweetly imploring oppressed people to stop damaging property 3) donate more money. you’re mates with war criminals. — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) May 31, 2020

Not people of color. George Floyd was black. Why are being so cautious? Serious ? — Mae Lee (@Phases4Mae) May 31, 2020

Do something. Pay for police to be retrained. Pay for the lawyers of innocent protestors. Pay your staff that’s been laid off — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) May 31, 2020