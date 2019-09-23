Mitch Tambo didn’t take out the winner’s crown on Australia’s Got Talent last night, but many viewers hope this isn’t the last they’ll see of the Indigenous artist.
The 29-year-old Gamilaraay and Birri Gubba man scored two golden buzzer moments throughout the season thanks to his original song in the audition round, and later a rendition of John Farnham’s You’re The Voice in his traditional language.
Now fans are campaigning on Twitter for Mitch to represent Australia at the next Eurovison song contest.
“What an amazing journey it has been. I was pleased with my performance and really grateful for the opportunity to share my language and celebrate my identity on the AGT stage,” Mitch told HuffPost Australia after last night’s show.
“I am blown away by all the love and support that is flooding in. If I am given the opportunity to perform on the Eurovision stage, I would embrace with my own and give it serious go. I’m still riding a high from last night.”
Last week Mitch blew the reality show’s judges away with a breathtaking rendition of You’re The Voice by John Farnham.
“I chose to perform such an iconic song to celebrate my identity and to continue showcasing my beautiful Gamilaraay language,” Mitch later wrote on Instagram.
“To hear so many people from all over Australia singing along with me in English and language gives me hope that our culture and language will continue to survive and thrive.”
Before competing in Sunday night’s grand finale, Mitch spoke again of the importance of sharing his culture with the rest of Australia through his music.
“You don’t have to look very far back into our history to gain an understanding of the hardships our ancestors and elders had to come up through,” he told the Northern Daily Leader.
“I’m just thankful to them and their resilience that I’m here today able to share our language and show Australia and the world that our culture is alive, well and breathing because of their sacrifices.”
While Kristy Sellars won AGT with her pole performance, fans’ supportive reactions towards Mitch could suggest this won’t be the last time we see him.