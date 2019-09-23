Channel Seven Mitch Tambo on Australia's Got Talent.

Mitch Tambo didn’t take out the winner’s crown on Australia’s Got Talent last night, but many viewers hope this isn’t the last they’ll see of the Indigenous artist. The 29-year-old Gamilaraay and Birri Gubba man scored two golden buzzer moments throughout the season thanks to his original song in the audition round, and later a rendition of John Farnham’s You’re The Voice in his traditional language. Now fans are campaigning on Twitter for Mitch to represent Australia at the next Eurovison song contest.

Mitch Tambo should be Australia’s next @Eurovision entry he is so talented #GotTalentAU#Eurovision2020 — I Eat Adelaide 🍽 (@IEatAdelaide) September 22, 2019

@GotTalentAU MitchTambo would be amazing to represent Australia at #Eurovision — O.Kay (@a_okaay) September 22, 2019

“What an amazing journey it has been. I was pleased with my performance and really grateful for the opportunity to share my language and celebrate my identity on the AGT stage,” Mitch told HuffPost Australia after last night’s show. “I am blown away by all the love and support that is flooding in. If I am given the opportunity to perform on the Eurovision stage, I would embrace with my own and give it serious go. I’m still riding a high from last night.” Last week Mitch blew the reality show’s judges away with a breathtaking rendition of You’re The Voice by John Farnham. “I chose to perform such an iconic song to celebrate my identity and to continue showcasing my beautiful Gamilaraay language,” Mitch later wrote on Instagram. “To hear so many people from all over Australia singing along with me in English and language gives me hope that our culture and language will continue to survive and thrive.”

Channel Seven Mitch Tambo on stage during last night's AGT grand finale.