Brook Mitchell via Getty Images

Flags in NSW flew at half mast on Friday to honour the three American firefighters who were killed after an air tanker crashed in the Snowy Monaro region of NSW while fighting bushfires. The Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while waterbombing the alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. “Out of respect for the three US firefighters who lost their lives operating a Large Air Tanker, flags will fly at half mast in NSW tomorrow,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a Tweet on Friday. She confirmed a February 23 state memorial will follow.

Out of respect for the three US firefighters who lost their lives operating a Large Air Tanker, flags will fly at half mast in NSW tomorrow. — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) January 23, 2020

State Memorial to be held on 23 Feb @qudosbankarena. Members of the public, the @NSWRFS, and emergency service workers will want to come together as families and communities work their way through this unbelievable loss. — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) January 23, 2020

The victims were American residents, with NSW Police confirming the three men were aged aged 42, 43 and 45. It was not immediately known why the plane crashed while carrying a load of fire retardant. “Tragically, there appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area,” RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters on Thursday afternoon. ″(The tanker) impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what’s caused the accident.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid his respects on Twitter calling the crash a “terrible tragedy.”

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of 3 people in the crash of a C130 fire fighting aircraft, north east of Cooma in NSW earlier today. My deepest condolences to the loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives. Such a terrible tragedy. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 23, 2020

A spokesman for Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the aircraft went into a valley to drop the retardant and did not emerge. Fitzsimmons said the plane had been leased by Canadian aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, which had a second C-130 Hercules working in the Australian bushfires operation. Coulson had grounded its large air tanker fleet following the accident, he added, pending a review to rule out any systemic issue, such as a fuel problem. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was sending a team of investigators to the crash site to collect evidence and would analyse available recorded data, review weather information and interview any witnesses. It would take about 30 days for the release of a preliminary report, it said, but if the investigation revealed a critical safety issue it would immediately notify stakeholders. Coulson said the plane was on a firebombing mission with a load of retardant, and added that it would send a team to the crash site to assist.

Jenny Evans via Getty Images Smoke is seen from the Good Good fire on January 23, 2020 in Cooma, Australia. on January 23, 2020 in Cooma, Australia. Three American firefighters have have died after their C-130 water tanker plane crashed while battling a bushfire near Cooma in southern NSW on Thursday. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

“The accident is reported to be extensive and we are deeply saddened to confirm there were three fatalities,” it said in a brief emailed statement. The deaths take to 32 the toll from hundreds of bushfires since September. One billion animals are also estimated to have perished as the fires incinerated 2,500 homes and a total area of bushland one-third the size of Germany. Tracking website Flightradar24 showed the path for an air tanker suddenly stopping in Peak View, south of Canberra. According to its flight data, the aircraft departed the Richmond air force base in western Sydney around 12:15pm. It dropped off radar just after 2 pm Peak View is close to a blaze burning out of control in the Wadbilliga National Park, the fire service said.