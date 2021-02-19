While Texans struggle to keep warm amid power outages caused by historic winter weather, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was spotted Wednesday boarding a plane for Cancun with members of his family. Photographs from multiple sources appeared to show Cruz in a mask standing in the boarding area for a United flight at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and then on the plane itself holding a passport. In a statement issued early Thursday afternoon, the senator admitted to traveling for pleasure. “Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power, too,” Cruz said. Because his daughters’ school was canceled due to the weather, Cruz and his wife, Heidi, decided to allow them to take “a trip with friends.” “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” the senator said. Given the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against nonessential travel to most areas of the world, including Mexico. Cruz assured constituents that he and members of his staff are “in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.” Multipleoutlets andreporters said earlier Thursday that Cruz’s destination was Cancun. A passenger identified as “CRU, R.” was also spotted on the list of people waiting to upgrade seats for the United flight to Cancun. (The senator’s full name is Raphael Edward Cruz.) On Thursday morning, “CRU, R.” was spotted on a list of passengers awaiting the same upgrade on a flight from Cancun back to Houston. He was later seen making his way through the airport amid a flurry of cameras.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport on Feb. 18, 2021, after backlash over his family vacation.

Internet sleuths pointed to a long list of consistencies between the images purportedly taken on the plane to Cancun and images of the senator, including a matching face mask, glasses, luggage, shoes and a ring. The day Cruz left, nearly 3 million Texas households were still without power, although the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, says it has now restored power to many of them. Images posted to social media show the aftermath of pipes bursting in the extreme cold, flooding homes and businesses that are not well-equipped for it. As freezing temperatures persist, authorities have been warning people that improvised heating with gas can have deadly consequences. Earlier this week, a woman and girl died in Houston from carbon monoxide poisoning after sitting in a running car parked in a garage while trying to keep warm. Similar incidents have sent people to the hospital, and a grandmother and three children died in a house fire while their neighborhood was without power. Others in Texas have frozen to death outdoors. Cruz was well-aware of the danger to his constituents and even advised them not to go out. “If you can stay home, don’t go out on the roads. Don’t risk the ice,” he said in a radio interview on Monday. “We could see up to 100 people lose their lives this week in Texas, so don’t risk it. Keep your family safe. Just stay home and hug your kids.” Cruz has vacationed at the resort town in the past ― but not while people across his home state scramble for potable water and food during a pandemic that has already strapped state resources. Temperatures plunged to below zero across Texas all week, and more winter weather is currently threatening the South.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021