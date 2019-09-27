Airport Security Asked If I'm Pregnant. I'm Not. Here's What She (And Everyone) Should Know.

Jason Reed/Reuters "Suddenly the noise and lights around us seemed to dim. I couldn’t believe she just asked if I was pregnant. I laughed nervously, shocked."

It can happen anywhere. At a restaurant, in the checkout line, in an elevator. You’re minding your own business ― and bam, a stranger asks you a question that stops you in your tracks. For me, it happened at the airport on Memorial Day weekend when my husband, 1-year-old daughter and I were flying home from visiting family.

The security line was one of the shortest I’d ever seen, so I thought we’d get through it in a breeze. But just as I was carrying my daughter through the metal detector, a Transportation Security Administration officer came up to tell me they had finished swabbing our stroller and it had set off the machine, so they would need to pat one of us down and search our belongings.

I was already through and had set my daughter in her stroller, while my husband gathered our things, so a TSA agent, a middle-aged woman with wide glasses and Farrah Fawcett hair, said she could pat me down. My daughter was crying at this point, so she offered to turn her around in the stroller to face me.

She explained what she would do and I nodded along. I had done this before when I was pregnant with my daughter and volunteered to be patted down instead of going through the X-ray machines. She began to make small talk as she swiped the back of her hands across my arms, the inside of my legs and along my back.

“What a cute baby,” she said. “Thanks,” I replied, calling my daughter’s name to try to get her to calm down. Then, as the woman stroked her hand against the waistband of my yoga pants and across my belly, she said, “Is there another one in there?”

Suddenly the noise and lights around us seemed to dim. I couldn’t believe she just asked if I was pregnant. I laughed nervously, shocked.

“Nope, just the rest of the first one,” I said sarcastically.

“Oh, I know, it took me forever to lose the baby weight,” she replied.

What? Did I hear this correctly? Did a perfect stranger just assume that I was pregnant and then, when I said no, assume I was trying to lose the weight she felt that I carried?

Here’s the thing, it’s never OK to make comments about women’s bodies. But it was even worse coming from a stranger who was touching my body.