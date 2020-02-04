Al Pacino took an unfortunate tumble as he made his way into this year’s Baftas.

On Sunday night, the 71-year-old actor was among the A-list guests at the biggest night in British cinema, and was seen posing for photographers and greeting fans on the red carpet.

However, as he made his way up some steps ahead of the awards ceremony, the Scarface actor was seen falling over.

Fortunately, he was quickly helped to his feet by his fellow guests, and looked unbothered by the incident as he sat in the auditorium during the Baftas broadcast.