Alabama Senate Passes America's Strictest Abortion Bill

The U.S state of Alabama is one signature away from enacting a near-total ban on abortions after the state Senate passed a controversial bill that makes performing the procedure a felony offense. Under the Human Life Protection Act, doctors who perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy could face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The only exception in the legislation is in cases where the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. The bill passed on Tuesday, 25 to 6. Before the vote, the Republican-controlled Senate rejected an amendment that would have allowed abortions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. The Alabama House passed the same bill late last month. If Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signs it into law ― she has not publicly made up her mind ― it would become effective within six months. “Women in this state didn’t deserve this,” said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton in a fiery speech on Tuesday evening. “The state of Alabama ought to be ashamed of itself.”

The Senate’s passage of the bill came just days after chaos broke out on the Senate floor over the legislation. Last Thursday, Republican and Democratic lawmakers engaged in a screaming match after some GOP lawmakers attempted to remove the exemptions for rape and incest without holding an official vote. Ultimately, the Democrats’ resistance was not enough.

VIDEO: Chaos in the Alabama Senate. @willainsworthAL just gaveled down the amendments creating rape and incest exceptions, during abortion bill debate. #Alpoliticspic.twitter.com/TGpHpVkTu4 — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) May 9, 2019