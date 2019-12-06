NBC via Getty Images THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1170 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Alanis Morissette during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 4, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and comedian Jimmy Fallon brought the holiday spirit to the New York City subway when they busked undercover in a clip that aired on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The duo donned disguises to perform the Christmas song “The Little Drummer Boy” to unsuspecting passersby at the 50th Street station. (Fallon has pulled the same buskingstunt with other stars before, so it’s likely that some commuters knew something was afoot).

They then whipped off their hats, sunglasses and wigs for a rendition of Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” ― eliciting gasps from some audience members and bringing dozens more people running to watch and record the performance on their cell phones.