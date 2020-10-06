Alec Baldwin Claps Back At Gripes That 'SNL' Mocking Sick Trump Is Offensive

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Alec Baldwin, who reprised his goofy portrayal of Donald Trump opposite Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, shot back Sunday at “the perception we’re mocking [the president] while he’s sick.”

Responding to criticism that the cold open lampooning the first debate was insensitive, Baldwin explained himself on Instagram. (Fast forward below to the 6:30 mark for the bulk of his argument.)

A few jokes subtly alluded to the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis. But Baldwin said that if Trump were gravely ill, the show “wouldn’t go near that.” His doctor and spokespeople were giving upbeat updates on him, suggesting he wasn’t in real danger, Baldwin noted.

“We only have their word to go by,” the actor said. “And if their word had been that he was in serious trouble, then we probably wouldn’t have done it. ... I can assure you we wouldn’t have done it.”