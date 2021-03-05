Alec Baldwin Quits Twitter Again Amid Fallout From Gillian Anderson Dig

Alec Baldwin has deactivated his Twitter account once again amid a tempestuous week on social media.

The “30 Rock” actor announced his decision to quit the platform in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Instagram late Wednesday. The move, he explained, was in response to backlash he received for commenting on Gillian Anderson’s use of an American accent during her Golden Globes acceptance speech last weekend.

Baldwin stopped short of mentioning Anderson by name in his video, but said he was a “huge fan” of the actor whose work he had referenced on Twitter. His comment, he added, had been intended to “illustrate the point that I find, as I said, that the multicultural expressions of anyone ― whatever country, language, music, food, clothing, art, any of it, whatever of those expressions are important to you ― that’s your business.”

“Of course you can’t do any irony on Twitter,” he said elsewhere in the clip, later blasting the platform as a place “where all the assholes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in asshole-iness.”