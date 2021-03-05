Alec Baldwin Subtweets 'The Crown' Star Gillian Anderson Over Accent Switch

Alec Baldwin alluded to wife Hilaria Baldwin’s recent heritage controversy this week while taking a dig at Gillian Anderson’s ability to switch between accents.

The ’30 Rock’ actor on Wednesday tweeted a CNN report about Anderson’s Golden Globe win for Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ in which she played former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Anderson, who was born in Chicago but spent much of her childhood in London, was noted as having “accepted the award using her American accent.”

The ‘X-Files’ and ‘Sex Education’ star is quoted in the article as saying she “tried hard to cling on to my British accent” when her family relocated from England to Grand Rapids, Michigan, when she was 11. And though she’s once again based in London, she added, “I just slip into one or the other.”

Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Baldwin, who tweeted, “Switching accents? That sounds...fascinating.”

Baldwin has since deactivated his Twitter account.