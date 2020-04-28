Alec Baldwin Gives His Trump Impression An Injection Of Lysol

Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression is getting a Lysol booster shot. US President Donald Trump last week mulled the idea of injecting disinfectants to kill the coronavirus, which prompted Lysol manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser to issue a statement saying people should never do that. Trump later walked back those comments, claiming he was being sarcastic. Then, on Friday, in an effort to clear things up, Baldwin broke out his Trump impression to shed more light on the president’s thoughts.

“I want to clear up something right now about what was said yesterday about disinfectants and using disinfectants to fight the coronavirus. I was, of course, being facetious,” the actor said as Trump. “It was sarcasm, but the fake news media didn’t pick up on that. I was joking. I wasn’t suggesting that you take Lysol and shoot it into your veins or squirt it on some washcloth and huff it yourself or that you snort it.” Baldwin’s Trump then introduced “a bonafide rock solid solution.” “I’m not being sarcastic. I’m not joking at all, and that is cheeseburgers,” the fake president said.