Alec Baldwin's Trump And Jim Carrey's Biden Offer Very Different Town Halls On 'SNL'

Kate McKinnon played “surprise badass” NBC host Savannah Guthrie in a “Saturday Night Live” redo of the president’s town hall in which she skewered Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Plenty of viewers were furious that the home network of “SNL” set up a town hall for Trump during the same time Democratic rival Joe Biden was on ABC for his town hall.

“If you were angry at NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me,” assured McKinnon’s Guthrie.

First, she explained to Baldwin’s Trump: “I’d like to start by tearing you a new one.”

She grilled Baldwin on where he stood on a long list of conspiracy theories and hate groups. “If your car breaks down, you call Triple K,” Baldwin’s Trump explained, referring to the Ku Klux Klan. As for the Aryan Brotherhood, they’re “very pro-family,” he added.

He claimed he knew absolutely nothing about conspiracy-peddling QAnon — except that it’s the “group that thinks Democrats are a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles” and believes “I’m their messiah.”

Baldwin’s Trump added: “All I do know is that they’re against pedophilia, and I agree with that. If anyone is against pedophiles it’s me, the man who was close personal friends with one of the most famous pedophiles on Earth. Rest in power, Jeffrey [Epstein].”

Maya Rudolph popped up as Senator Kamala Harris to wonder what the hell was up with the “spooky-ass Jordan Peele nonsense” of the nodding woman behind Trump. Ego Nwodim, who played real-life Trump supporter Mayra Joli, flashed a sign reading: “Call Me, Fox News!”

In another “cameo,” Chloe Fineman played the real-life Paulette Dale, who told the actual Trump that he had a beautiful smile at his town hall — but later told the media she was voting for Biden.