Instagram Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Had The Purest Reaction To JLo's Halftime Show

Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s flawless Super Bowl halftime show couldn’t get any better ... behold Alex Rodriguez’s reaction to their performances.

The former baseball star, who’s proved himself to be quite the Instagram boyfriend as of late, was in the crowd at the championship game in Miami on Sunday night. Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, were also at the game.

Rodriguez, like the rest of the internet, was excited to see his significant other absolutely slay the Super Bowl stage, but we were fully not prepared for his response.

During the show, he tweeted a video of himself dancing and singing along to Lopez’s track “On The Floor” surrounded by a group of jumping teens.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!” he wrote. “Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”