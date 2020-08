Ocasio-Cortez Uses Her 1 Minute At DNC To Call Out Injustices

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezused the one minute she was given to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday to celebrate a “mass people’s movement” that was “striving to recognise and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonisation, misogyny and homophobia.”



“A movement that realises the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many,” the progressive congresswoman from New York said in a video as the convention was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. “In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep, systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care, en el espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s DNC speech served to formally nominate Sanders as a Democratic presidential nominee ― a nod to the over 1,000 delegates Sanders won during the primaries.