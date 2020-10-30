Ocasio-Cortez Shreds Fox News Report Attacking Her For Wearing Pricey Clothes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being shamed by conservatives for spending money on her appearance again, and her rebuttals are as fiery as ever.
The progressive Democrat responded on Thursday to an article by Fox News that sought to cast her as hypocritical because she condemns President Donald Trump for not paying taxes and attacks politicians beholden to Wall Street but also sometimes wears expensive clothes.
Fox News quotes the Daily Mail, which reported that Ocasio-Cortez’s outfits for a cover story in Vanity Fair’s December issue were worth more than $14,000 and she was given one worth $2,850.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to this familiar line of attack with a textbook schooling.
“Republicans are “Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again),” she wrote, before sharing a beauty pointer:
She also retweeted Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who’d linked to the Fox News article.
“I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes,” she wrote.
Ocasio-Cortez has faced similar attacks time and time again. Shortly after she was elected in 2018, a conservative journalist questioned her for wearing a nice-looking jacket on Capitol Hill after she’d said she struggled to afford an apartment in Washington.
And last year a right-leaning news site published an article titled “Exclusive: Self-declared socialist AOC splurges on high-dollar hairdo” because she got a normal-priced haircut and color. After conservatives pounced, Ocasio-Cortez reminded them: “Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people. They’re just mad we look good doing it.”
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.