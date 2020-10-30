Ocasio-Cortez Shreds Fox News Report Attacking Her For Wearing Pricey Clothes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being shamed by conservatives for spending money on her appearance again, and her rebuttals are as fiery as ever.

The progressive Democrat responded on Thursday to an article by Fox News that sought to cast her as hypocritical because she condemns President Donald Trump for not paying taxes and attacks politicians beholden to Wall Street but also sometimes wears expensive clothes.

Fox News quotes the Daily Mail, which reported that Ocasio-Cortez’s outfits for a cover story in Vanity Fair’s December issue were worth more than $14,000 and she was given one worth $2,850.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to this familiar line of attack with a textbook schooling.

“Republicans are “Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again),” she wrote, before sharing a beauty pointer: