US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used part of her time questioning Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to attempt to define the boundaries of the social giant’s hands-off advertising policy in a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

“I just want to know how far I can push this in the next year,” the congresswoman said.

Facebook drew concern this month when it quietly dropped its policy banning false claims in its advertising ― including political advertising ― in a broad defence of free speech. Critics expressed fears that politicians or other parties acting in bad faith could abuse the policy to spread falsehoods that could impact elections.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly managed to stump Zuckerberg by asking whether she would hypothetically be allowed to run political ads claiming that Republican candidates voted for the Green New Deal, the wide-ranging environmental legislation championed by the Democrats’ progressive wing.

“Congresswoman, I don’t know the answer to that off the top of my head,” Zuckerberg responded.

“So you don’t know if I’d be able to do that,” she stated.

“I think probably,” Zuckerberg ventured.