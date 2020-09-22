Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back After GOP QAnon Supporter's Crude Swipe At Her Intellect

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shut down Republican House candidate and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday after Greene made a crude attempt to attack the lawmaker’s intellect.

Greene, who’s been endorsed by President Donald Trump in her run for the open seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, invoked the sexist “dumb blonde” trope in an effort to insult Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend. Greene tweeted that “as a blonde woman,” she wanted to take a moment to thank the brunette congresswoman.

“She has single handily [sic] put an end to all ‘dumb blonde’ jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!” Greene tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez snapped back that she could “completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better,” pointing out that Greene had spelled her put-down wrong.

“Good luck writing legislation!” Ocasio-Cortez added.