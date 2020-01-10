Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Adorable New Puppy Is Making Everyone Swoon

“So we just did something big,” the lawmaker revealed in an Instagram story on Monday. She then introduced the cute canine, who is believed to be a French Bulldog. “Hey boo boo. Hi. Welcome to our family,” she said in the clip, above.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has unveiled a brand new member of her family — an adorable puppy.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote she was thinking of naming the dog “something Star Trek related or Bronx/Queens/NYC/social good related.”

On Twitter, she explained “the goal is to train him to be a community pup.”

“Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc.,” Ocasio-Cortez added.