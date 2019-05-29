Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Chilling Morning Ritual In Face Of Death Threats

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at a minor-league baseball team that depicted her as an “enemy of freedom” in a Memorial Day tribute clip by revealing a regular morning ritual she goes through to ensure her safety.

The lawmaker on Tuesday responded to a controversial video that the Fresno Grizzlies aired at Chukchansi Park with a Twitter thread explaining how her life changes due to “the flood of death threats” that those kind of “hateful messages” inspire.

“I‘ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.