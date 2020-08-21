Ocasio-Cortez Fires A 'Windmill Cancer' Dig Back After Trump Blasts Her Education

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back one of President Donald Trump’s most memorable science gaffes on Thursday after he took a shot at her environmental knowledge.

While speaking at a campaign event in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Trump took a swipe at the progressive lawmaker, saying, “She’s the designer of the Green New Deal. She knows nothing about the environment. She probably never studied.”

“Wow, really heartbroken to hear what a guy who thinks ‘windmill cancer’ is a thing thinks about my climate policy,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back on Twitter, in a nod to Trump’s bizarre vendetta against wind turbines. Last year, in a much-ridiculed tirade against the renewable energy source ― which he calls windmills ― Trump baselessly claimed that their noise causes cancer.