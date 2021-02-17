Alexis Ohanian's T-Shirt Shuts Down Serena Williams' Critics In Australian Open Win

Matt King via Getty Images Alexis Ohanian, Patrick Mouratoglou, Jarmere Jenkins and Venus Williams watch the Women's Singles Quarterfinals match between Simona Halep of Romania and Serena Williams of the United States during the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 16, 2021 in Melbourne.

A prominent member of Team Serena flaunted his own fashion fierceness on Tuesday at the Australian Open.

Alexis Ohanian cheered wife Serena Williams’ victory to advance into the semifinals with a T-shirt featuring a photo of the tennis star that read, “Greatest Female Athlete.” But “Female” was crossed out.

The Reddit co-founder appeared to be answering doubters who would not consider Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, as the best athlete, period.

He elaborated on Twitter, lashing out at Madrid Open director and former pro Ion Tiriac, who suggested that Williams retire because of her age and weight.

“Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist [clown] Ion Tiriac,” Ohanian tweeted, reiterating remarks he made in response to Tiriac’s comment that Williams should hang it up if “she had a little decency.”