Alfalfa From ‘Little Rascals’ Arrested After Overdose Report

Actor Bug Hall, who is best known for playing Alfalfa in the 1994 film “The Little Rascals,” was arrested Saturday in Weatherford, Texas, after police received a call about a possible overdose.

Police told TMZ a member of Hall’s family called asking for a “status check” on the 35-year-old actor, who was reportedly staying in a local hotel. The person who placed the call spotted Hall huffing, or inhaling, something near a hotel dumpster and feared he might have overdosed, a police spokesperson told Page Six.

Officers said when the actor opened the door, they noticed a large number of cans of air duster ― typically used for blasting debris from computer keyboards ― all over the room.

Hall, whose real name is Brandon Bug Hall-Barnett, admitted he had been inhaling from the cans, according to TMZ’s report. He apparently didn’t require medical treatment.

Hall was charged with misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical, according to Fox News. He was released Sunday from the Parker County Jail after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Air duster huffing can cause life-threatening injury, including rapid airway compromise, according to a 2015 peer-reviewed study documenting one man’s recovery from what appeared to be a combination of frostbite and rapid swelling called angioedema.