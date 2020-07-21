Alicia Silverstone Reminisces About Brittany Murphy As 'Clueless' Turns 25

Alicia Silverstone marked the 25th anniversary of “Clueless” by recalling her time on set with her late co-star Brittany Murphy.

In a Vogue interview published Monday, the Golden Globe-nominated actor spoke at length about the seminal 1995 comedy. As for Murphy, she said, “I just remember thinking she was so great for the part.”

“I can’t remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don’t know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable,” said Silverstone, who played spoiled Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz to Murphy’s Tai Frasier, a new girl in town.

“She’s so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to [director Amy Heckerling] right away, ‘I think she’s the one! She was the best one, you guys!’ hoping they would agree. She was like, ‘Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she’s the one.’”

Silverstone, now 43, said she and Murphy had a unique bond as they were the only two actors playing teens in “Clueless” who were actual teens at the time of filming.