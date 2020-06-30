Alison Brie Apologises For Voicing Vietnamese Character On 'BoJack Horseman'

Alison Brie is the latest actor to apologise for portraying a person of colour on a TV show or film.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the “Glow” star said she wished that she “didn’t voice the character of Diane Nguyen,” a Vietnamese American character in the Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.”

“I now understand that people of color should always voice people of color. We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry,” wrote Brie, who added that she “applauds” other actors who previously stepped down from voicing people of color in animated shows.

The 37-year-old says she “learned a lot from them.”