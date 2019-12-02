All About Women 2020 Program Announced: Chanel Miller, Lindy West, Yumi Stynes And More

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the 2020 All About Women event is returning to Sydney’s Opera House next year. On Monday, the program lineup was announced ahead of the March 8 event, with international and local feminists, changemakers and media personalities set to front various talks and panels on the day. Chanel Miller, whose memoir ‘Know My Name’ sparked conversation across the US about the treatment of sexual assault cases by colleges, will be travelling to Australia for this event. For years she was known as Emily Doe in the Stanford sexual assault case, and wrote the memoir that exposed the complicated truths about survivorhood.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Chanel Miller will appear at All About Women 2020 at Sydney's Opera House.

American writer and activist Lindy West, whose 2016 memoir ‘Shrill’ became a hit television series on Hulu, will be speaking about body positivity, feminism, pop culture and social justice. Australian media personality Yumi Stynes will be in conversation with journalist and author Jill Stark and rural advocate Shanna Wan about ‘sober curiosity’ and women’s relationships with alcohol, while author Brie Lee and appearance activist Carly Findlay will speak about transcending normative standards of beauty. There will also be a cross-generational discussion around First Nations culture and community between artist and curator Paola Balla, poet and playwright Kirli Saunders, community advocate Amelia Kunoth-Monks, and her well-known grandmother Rosalie Kunoth-Monks who’s famous for her work as an actress and activist.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Australian media personality Yumi Stynes (pictured) will be in conversation with journalist and author Jill Stark and rural advocate Shanna Wan about ‘sober curiosity’ and women’s relationships with alcohol.

“All About Women is Sydney’s favourite feminist gathering, and this year we’re talking about community,” said Dr Edwina Throsby, Sydney Opera House Head of Talks & Ideas and All About Women Festival Director. “For all of our glorious diversity, there’s still an awful lot we have in common, and this year’s festival is a place to celebrate and find power in our shared experiences. It’s like a great big group hug, but a lot more political (and a lot less creepy).” Tickets from $33 plus booking fee will begin to go on sale this week, with the Insiders pre-sale on Tuesday December 3 at 9am, the What’s On pre-sale on Wednesday December 4 at 9am, and the General tickets selling from Friday December 6 at 9am. More information about All About Women 2020 can be found here.